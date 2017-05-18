| by Jack Landau |

A look at the plan to make transit on King Street work; Toronto's Lower Simcoe underpass getting a makeover; Toronto floods give rise to calls for better infrastructure; and more news:

A look at the plan to make transit on King Street work (Metro News)

Congestion on King Street Downtown: Spring 2017 Update (Steve Munro)

Toronto's Lower Simcoe underpass getting a makeover (Metro News)

Dozens of bricks slammed onto a pedestrian after a Danforth Village building collapsed (CTV News)

Toronto floods give rise to calls for better infrastructure (Metro News)

Toronto Islands closed to general public due to high water levels (Globe and Mail)

New bike sharing service will debut later this summer (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Construction Begins on Heritage-Integrated Office Tower in Melbourne (Melbourne)

Next Stage of Surrey City Centre Office Development Taking Shape (Vancouver)

Inglewood's AVLI on Atlantic Breaks Ground (Calgary)

City to Improve Access and Safety at Key Transit Centres (Edmonton)