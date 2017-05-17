| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Rouge Park closer to acquiring national park status; King St. streetcar plan is a cautious first step with room to grow; Hong Kong ad offers to cover foreign buyers' tax for Toronto condo investors; and more news:

Toronto's Rouge Park closer to acquiring national park status (Metro News)

King St. streetcar plan is a cautious first step with room to grow: Keenan (Toronto Star)

Hong Kong ad offers to cover foreign buyers' tax for Toronto condo investors (BNN)

Pearson airport completes construction on busiest runway (Toronto Star)

City confirms public won't be able to access Toronto Island until at least June 30 (Metro News)

Councillors urged to spare city’s vulnerable from effects of budget freeze (Toronto Star)

Province to replace Ontario Municipal Board with less powerful tribunal (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Gold Coast Supertall Could Become Australia's Tallest Building (Brisbane)

Time-Honoured Bloedel Conservatory Echoes Vancouver's Horticultural Past (Vancouver)

The Piet Mondrian-Inspired Centrium Place (Calgary)

Philip Ruh's Masterpiece: St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral (Edmonton)