How to avoid the next St. James Town: Hume (Toronto Star)

'The worst scenario': What if Canada's real estate bubble bursts? (CBC News)

Toronto Island could be closed to the public 'well into July': Officials (Metro News)

Toronto Islands baseball field has a catch (Toronto Star)

The Reliable Unreliability of TTC Service (Steve Munro)

Chill out, TTC says, we’re dealing with ‘hot cars’ (Toronto Star)

City staff on ‘notice,' Tory says amid bid-rigging probe (Metro News)

Ontario town partners with Uber to provide subsidized public transit instead of building traditional system (Financial Post)

Bjarke Ingels Unveils Plan for Sprawling Project on Aarhus Waterfront (Aarhus)

City Administration Details Recommendation for First Stage of Green Line (Calgary)

Sustainable Buildings Policy to Improve Energy Conservation of New Municipal Structures (Edmonton)

New Westminster RiverSky Development Climbing Above Grade (Vancouver)