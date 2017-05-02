| by Jack Landau |

Following the August 2016 completion of tunnelling and the March 2017 removal of tunnel boring machines from below street level, work continues on Metrolinx's Crosstown LRT, a 19-kilometre light rail transit line cutting through the heart of Midtown Toronto. With these two major milestones complete, much of the current construction activity is taking place below grade and out of view.

Aerial view of the future Forest Hill Station, image retrieved from Metrolinx video

To better highlight the ongoing progress on the various stations and infrastructure elements, Metrolinx has released a comprehensive aerial flyover video that utilizes drone-captured footage to show a rare glimpse of the conditions behind the hoarding.

The video begins with a flyover of the line's storage & maintenance facility and the adjacent Mount Dennis Station, the underground leg’s west portal, Caledonia Station, Fairbank Station, Forest Hill Station, Chaplin Station, Avenue Station, Eglinton Station, Leaside Station, and Laird Station. The video ends with a view into the tunnel’s east portal near Brentcliffe and Eglinton, which was used as a launch shaft for the east TBMs back in September 2015.

Upon completion—projected for 2021—the Crosstown route will become 'Line 5' on Toronto's rapid transit network. With an average speed of 28km/hr, the line's vehicles are projected to carry 5,500 passengers per hour in the peak direction by 2031, with a per hour / per direction vehicle capacity of 15,000 passengers.

Crosstown route map, image courtesy of Metrolinx

We will be sure to return with updates as work progresses on the Crosstown. In the meanwhile, additional information about the line's stations can be found in the dataBase files, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.