Earlier this week, the Ontario Association of Architects (OAA) announced the winners of the 2017 OAA awards, an honour that has highlighted the best in Ontario architecture annually since 1985. This year's winners include 10 projects that have been recognized with the OAA's Design Excellence Award, selected from a body of over 140 submissions which had being narrowed to 20 finalists. Other awards were handed out this year for the Best Emerging Practice, Concept, Landmark Designation, G. Randy Roberts Service Award, and Order of da Vinci award categories.
John Stephenson, OAA President stated “On behalf of the OAA, I congratulate all of this year’s winners for their extraordinary work in representing the creativity and innovations of architects across the province. All projects submitted for the Design Excellence Awards this year have showed communities just how much architects can help.”
2017 OAA Awards - Design Excellence Award Winners
Boulevard Club West Wing Replacement
Toronto, ON
Boulevard Club West Wing Replacement, image by Scott Norsworthy
Centennial College Ashtonbee Campus Library & Student HUB
Toronto, ON
MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects Ltd.
Centennial College Ashtonbee Campus Library & Student HUB, image by Shai Gil
Conestoga College Student Recreation Centre
Kitchener, ON
MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects Ltd.
Conestoga College Student Recreation Centre, image by Shai Gil
Eva's Phoenix
Toronto, ON
LGA Architectural Partners (formerly Levitt Goodman Architects)
Eva's Phoenix, image by Ben Rahn/A-Frame
Mike & Ophelia Lazaridis Quantum-Nano Centre, University of Waterloo
Waterloo, ON
Mike & Ophelia Lazaridis Quantum-Nano Centre, University of Waterloo, image by DoubleSpace Photography
Toronto, ON
Sweeny &Co. Architects Inc. (formerly Sweeny Sterling Finlayson &Co. Architects Inc.)
Queen Richmond Centre West at 134 Peter Street, image by DoubleSpace Photography
Toronto, ON
Saucier + Perrotte Architectes / ZAS Architects Inc., in joint venture
River City Phase 1 & 2, image by Jose Uribe
Rosemary House
Toronto, ON
Rosemary House, image by DoubleSpace Photography
Story Pod
Newmarket, ON
Atelier Kastelic Buffey Inc.
Williams Parkway (Phase 1)
Brampton, ON
Rounthwaite Dick & Hadley Architects Inc.
Williams Parkway Operation Centre (Phase 1), image by Tom Arban
In addition to the Design Excellence category, the 2017 OAA Awards recognized categories ranging from new and emerging practices to established landmarks. A complete list of these winners is included below.
2017 OAA Awards - Best Emerging Practice Winners
blackLAB architects inc.
blackLAB architects inc., image courtesy of OAA
2017 OAA Awards - Concepts Award Winners
Shobuj Pata – Multi-Unit Residential Development: Studio JCI Inc.
Shobuj Pata – Multi-Unit Residential Development, Studio JCI Inc., image courtesy of OAA
Forwards and Backwards: Jennifer Davis (Intern Architect) and Jon Sasaki
Forwards and Backwards, Jennifer Davis (Intern Architect) and Jon Sasaki, image courtesy of OAA
2017 OAA Awards - Landmark Designation Award Winners
Ontario Science Centre
Toronto, ON
Ontario Science Centre, Moriyama & Teshima Architects, image courtesy of OAA
The Fielding Memorial Chapel of St. Mark, Thornloe University
Sudbury, ON
Townend Stefura & Baleshta Architects
The Fielding Memorial Chapel of St. Mark, Thornloe University, image courtesy of OAA
2017 OAA Awards - G. Randy Roberts Service Award Winner
J. William Birdsell
J. William Birdsell, image courtesy of OAA
2017 OAA Awards - Order of da Vinci
Sheila Penny
Sheila Penny, image courtesy of OAA
Soon to add to this year's list of winners, the OAA's People's Choice Award allows you to vote on your favourite project from the group of 10 Design Excellence Award winners. Voting will be open until April 24, 2017, and the winner will be announced at a Celebration of Excellence Ceremony at the Westin Hotel in Ottawa, taking place on Friday May 26, 2017.