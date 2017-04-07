| by Jack Landau |

Earlier this week, the Ontario Association of Architects (OAA) announced the winners of the 2017 OAA awards, an honour that has highlighted the best in Ontario architecture annually since 1985. This year's winners include 10 projects that have been recognized with the OAA's Design Excellence Award, selected from a body of over 140 submissions which had being narrowed to 20 finalists. Other awards were handed out this year for the Best Emerging Practice, Concept, Landmark Designation, G. Randy Roberts Service Award, and Order of da Vinci award categories.

John Stephenson, OAA President stated “On behalf of the OAA, I congratulate all of this year’s winners for their extraordinary work in representing the creativity and innovations of architects across the province. All projects submitted for the Design Excellence Awards this year have showed communities just how much architects can help.”

2017 OAA Awards - Design Excellence Award Winners

Boulevard Club West Wing Replacement

Toronto, ON

Teeple Architects Inc.

Boulevard Club West Wing Replacement, image by Scott Norsworthy

Centennial College Ashtonbee Campus Library & Student HUB

Toronto, ON

MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects Ltd.

Centennial College Ashtonbee Campus Library & Student HUB, image by Shai Gil

Conestoga College Student Recreation Centre

Kitchener, ON

MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects Ltd.

Conestoga College Student Recreation Centre, image by Shai Gil

Eva's Phoenix

Toronto, ON

LGA Architectural Partners (formerly Levitt Goodman Architects)

Eva's Phoenix, image by Ben Rahn/A-Frame

Mike & Ophelia Lazaridis Quantum-Nano Centre, University of Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

KPMB Architects

Mike & Ophelia Lazaridis Quantum-Nano Centre, University of Waterloo, image by DoubleSpace Photography

Queen Richmond Centre West

Toronto, ON

Sweeny &Co. Architects Inc. (formerly Sweeny Sterling Finlayson &Co. Architects Inc.)

Queen Richmond Centre West at 134 Peter Street, image by DoubleSpace Photography

River City – Phase 1 & 2

Toronto, ON

Saucier + Perrotte Architectes / ZAS Architects Inc., in joint venture

River City Phase 1 & 2, image by Jose Uribe

Rosemary House

Toronto, ON

Kohn Shnier Architects

Rosemary House, image by DoubleSpace Photography

Story Pod

Newmarket, ON

Atelier Kastelic Buffey Inc.

Story Pod, image by Shai Gil

Williams Parkway (Phase 1)

Brampton, ON

Rounthwaite Dick & Hadley Architects Inc.

Williams Parkway Operation Centre (Phase 1), image by Tom Arban

In addition to the Design Excellence category, the 2017 OAA Awards recognized categories ranging from new and emerging practices to established landmarks. A complete list of these winners is included below.

2017 OAA Awards - Best Emerging Practice Winners

blackLAB architects inc.

blackLAB architects inc., image courtesy of OAA

2017 OAA Awards - Concepts Award Winners

Shobuj Pata – Multi-Unit Residential Development: Studio JCI Inc.

Shobuj Pata – Multi-Unit Residential Development, Studio JCI Inc., image courtesy of OAA

Forwards and Backwards: Jennifer Davis (Intern Architect) and Jon Sasaki

Forwards and Backwards, Jennifer Davis (Intern Architect) and Jon Sasaki, image courtesy of OAA

2017 OAA Awards - Landmark Designation Award Winners

Ontario Science Centre

Toronto, ON

Moriyama & Teshima Architects

Ontario Science Centre, Moriyama & Teshima Architects, image courtesy of OAA

The Fielding Memorial Chapel of St. Mark, Thornloe University

Sudbury, ON

Townend Stefura & Baleshta Architects

The Fielding Memorial Chapel of St. Mark, Thornloe University, image courtesy of OAA

2017 OAA Awards - G. Randy Roberts Service Award Winner

J. William Birdsell

J. William Birdsell, image courtesy of OAA

2017 OAA Awards - Order of da Vinci

Sheila Penny

Sheila Penny, image courtesy of OAA

Soon to add to this year's list of winners, the OAA's People's Choice Award allows you to vote on your favourite project from the group of 10 Design Excellence Award winners. Voting will be open until April 24, 2017, and the winner will be announced at a Celebration of Excellence Ceremony at the Westin Hotel in Ottawa, taking place on Friday May 26, 2017.