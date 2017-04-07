Earlier this week, the Ontario Association of Architects (OAA) announced the winners of the 2017 OAA awards, an honour that has highlighted the best in Ontario architecture annually since 1985. This year's winners include 10 projects that have been recognized with the OAA's Design Excellence Award, selected from a body of over 140 submissions which had being narrowed to 20 finalists. Other awards were handed out this year for the Best Emerging Practice, Concept, Landmark Designation, G. Randy Roberts Service Award, and Order of da Vinci award categories.

John Stephenson, OAA President stated “On behalf of the OAA, I congratulate all of this year’s winners for their extraordinary work in representing the creativity and innovations of architects across the province. All projects submitted for the Design Excellence Awards this year have showed communities just how much architects can help.”

2017 OAA Awards - Design Excellence Award Winners 

Boulevard Club West Wing Replacement

Toronto, ON

Teeple Architects Inc.

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedBoulevard Club West Wing Replacement, image by Scott Norsworthy

Centennial College Ashtonbee Campus Library & Student HUB

Toronto, ON

MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects Ltd.

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedCentennial College Ashtonbee Campus Library & Student HUB, image by Shai Gil

Conestoga College Student Recreation Centre

Kitchener, ON

MacLennan Jaunkalns Miller Architects Ltd.

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedConestoga College Student Recreation Centre, image by Shai Gil

Eva's Phoenix

Toronto, ON

LGA Architectural Partners (formerly Levitt Goodman Architects)

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedEva's Phoenix, image by Ben Rahn/A-Frame

Mike & Ophelia Lazaridis Quantum-Nano Centre, University of Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

KPMB Architects

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedMike & Ophelia Lazaridis Quantum-Nano Centre, University of Waterloo, image by DoubleSpace Photography

Queen Richmond Centre West

Toronto, ON

Sweeny &Co. Architects Inc. (formerly Sweeny Sterling Finlayson &Co. Architects Inc.)

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedQueen Richmond Centre West at 134 Peter Street, image by DoubleSpace Photography

River City – Phase 1 & 2

Toronto, ON

Saucier + Perrotte Architectes / ZAS Architects Inc., in joint venture

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedRiver City Phase 1 & 2, image by Jose Uribe

Rosemary House

Toronto, ON

Kohn Shnier Architects

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedRosemary House, image by DoubleSpace Photography

Story Pod 

Newmarket, ON

Atelier Kastelic Buffey Inc.

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedStory Pod, image by Shai Gil

Williams Parkway (Phase 1) 

Brampton, ON

Rounthwaite Dick & Hadley Architects Inc.

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedWilliams Parkway Operation Centre (Phase 1), image by Tom Arban

In addition to the Design Excellence category, the 2017 OAA Awards recognized categories ranging from new and emerging practices to established landmarks. A complete list of these winners is included below.

2017 OAA Awards - Best Emerging Practice Winners 

blackLAB architects inc.

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedblackLAB architects inc., image courtesy of OAA

2017 OAA Awards - Concepts Award Winners 

Shobuj Pata – Multi-Unit Residential Development: Studio JCI Inc.

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedShobuj Pata – Multi-Unit Residential Development, Studio JCI Inc., image courtesy of OAA

Forwards and Backwards: Jennifer Davis (Intern Architect) and Jon Sasaki

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedForwards and Backwards, Jennifer Davis (Intern Architect) and Jon Sasaki, image courtesy of OAA

2017 OAA Awards - Landmark Designation Award Winners

Ontario Science Centre

Toronto, ON

Moriyama & Teshima Architects

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedOntario Science Centre, Moriyama & Teshima Architects, image courtesy of OAA

The Fielding Memorial Chapel of St. Mark, Thornloe University

Sudbury, ON 

Townend Stefura & Baleshta Architects

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedThe Fielding Memorial Chapel of St. Mark, Thornloe University, image courtesy of OAA

2017 OAA Awards - G. Randy Roberts Service Award Winner

J. William Birdsell

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedJ. William Birdsell, image courtesy of OAA

2017 OAA Awards - Order of da Vinci

Sheila Penny

Winners of 2017 OAA Awards AnnouncedSheila Penny, image courtesy of OAA

Soon to add to this year's list of winners, the OAA's People's Choice Award allows you to vote on your favourite project from the group of 10 Design Excellence Award winners. Voting will be open until April 24, 2017, and the winner will be announced at a Celebration of Excellence Ceremony at the Westin Hotel in Ottawa, taking place on Friday May 26, 2017.