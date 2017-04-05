| by Jack Landau |

In the weeks since we last visited the site of Tridel's Alter, plenty of work has been accomplished for the 33-storey architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower taking shape at the intersection of Church and McGill. Since forming of the building's four-storey podium wrapped up earlier this year, Deltera construction crews have since shifted the bulk of their efforts to the forming of the smaller tower floors above.

Alter viewed from the north on Church Street, image by Greg Lipinski

Work is now underway on the sixth tower floor plate, bringing the building to a height of 10 storeys. With smaller tower floors and a new staging area for formwork created by the podium's stepback, the building's tower floors are expected to rise at a much faster rate than that of the now-complete podium levels.

Alter rising above Church Street, image by Greg Lipinski

The next major milestone for the project will be the start of cladding installation. Alter's podium levels will be clad in a two-toned curtain wall system with vertical aluminum fins, while the podium's three townhouse elevations fronting McGill Street will be clad in brick. Above, the tower will feature an translucent white glazing framing three-storey sections. Balcony guards within each section will be darkly tinted to create contrast.

Alter rising above Church Street, image by Greg Lipinski

The development will add 340 condominium units to Church Street, anchored to the neighbourhood with 217 m² of retail, and 3,188 m² of office space. Family Service Toronto (FST) will fill the offices, returning to the site they vacated in 2015 to make way for construction, and will get a street-front retail location at the south end of the building. In the image below, a multi-storey opening can be seen, showing the location of FST's internal staircase and indoor living wall. The living wall will extend from the lobby up to the top of the fourth level.

Opening for multi-storey staircase in Alter's podium, image by Forum contributor modernizt

