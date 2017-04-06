| by Jack Landau |

The last few years of urban development have transformed the landscape of Toronto, with new buildings and infrastructure projects continuing to be built across the region. With future projects promising to further reshape the skyline, an exhibition taking place this June will illustrate our city's future built form with a series of scale models, panel illustrations, and virtual presentations covering the many projects that will shape "Toronto of the Future."

Toronto skyline, image by Dale Roddick via Flickr

Sponsored in part by UrbanToronto and SkyriseCities, the free admission Toronto of the Future showcase will run from June 26th to 30th at Metro Hall, with thousands of visitors expected. Among the many exhibits featured, a 3D scale model of Toronto's entire Downtown Core—created by Hariri Pontarini Architects—will be on display in Metro Hall's rotunda throughout the exhibition.

Toronto of the Future

The event will kick off with a ticketed VIP opening night ceremony on Monday June 26, 2017, to be attended by City officials, dignitaries, sponsors, exhibitors and media partners. For a better idea of what to expect at 2017's Toronto of the Future exhibition, our coverage of the 2015 event provides some insight into the type of exhibits that will be on display.

In addition to UrbanToronto, the event is being sponsored by a number of companies and agencies involved in Toronto's urban development scene, including the City of Toronto, Oxford Properties, Quadrangle Architects, Kohn Pedersen Fox Architects, First Capital, Hariri Pontarini Architects, Mackie Transport, Aura Web Solutions, the InterContinental Hotel, and RJV Communications. More information about Toronto of the Future is available via the event's official website.