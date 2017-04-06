| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday turns back the clocks for a view of construction at the site of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood. Back in April 2010, the mixed-use project from Lifetime Developments, Menkes Developments, and Alcion Ventures was making an impact on the block of Bay Street between Yorkville Avenue and Scollard Street, while the installation of the building's curtain wall envelope had recently begun.

Construction of the Four Seasons in 2010, facing southeast from Bay and Scollard, image by Edward Skira

Seven years later, the April 2017 view from the same vantage point shows the completed podium of the development's taller 52-storey tower, and its prominent frontage on Bay Street. The architectsAlliance and Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects-designed development wrapped up construction in 2012, and has since become a hotspot in the posh neighbourhood.

Four Seasons in 2017, facing southeast from Bay and Scollard, image by Jack Landau

A skyward view reveals the full height of the taller 52-storey tower and its reflective glass exterior.

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Toronto, image by Jack Landau

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!