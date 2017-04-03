| by Stefan Novakovic |

North of Toronto's iconic Scarborough Bluffs, Kingston Road is slowly but consistently developing into a more urban corridor, as mid-rise projects gradually add residential density and new commercial activity to one of Scarborough's main corridors. At 2815 Kingston Road, The Bluffs condominium by Skale Developments is the latest project to promise new vitality for the area, contributing an infusion of 182 units and a pair of street-fronting retail spaces.

The Bluffs, image courtesy of Skale Developments

Designed by Toronto-based architectural practice RAW, the development will re-make the mostly vacant block that stretches between Gradwell Drive and Eastville Avenue on the south side of Kingston Road. Last month, our introductory story provided a general overview of the programming and architectural expression, characterized by subtle but varied extrusions of brick cladding on the lower levels.

A closer look at the materiality, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Taking a look at the ground floor plan reveals almost 20,000 ft² of retail space, with the two commercial units located on either side of the residential lobby. Sized at 5,931 ft² and 13,852 ft², the retail units offer relatively generous proportions, taking up almost the entirety of the Kingston Road frontage while wrapping around to meet Gradwell and Eastville with storefront space. The larger space could also be divided into as many as three spaces—depending on tenancy—contributing to a more fine-grained street level experience.

The ground floor plan, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Featuring landscaping by Adesso Design Inc., new plantings will line the widened Kingston Road sidewalk, as well as the Gradwell and Eastville frontages. A landscaped amenity terrace is also planned along the south frontage, facing the greenery that stretches out towards Lake Ontario and the dramatic bluffs. Much of the building footprint will also be topped with a pair of 'sedum carpet' green roofs, mitigating the project's carbon footprint.

The landscaping plan, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The project will also feature interiors by figure3 Interior Design, with suites ranging in size from 475 ft² to 1,580 ft². Residents of the one- to three-bedroom suites will have access to a range of amenities, including a media lounge, private dining room, and fully equipped gym, along with the communal terrace.

The site, left centre, in context, looking southeast, image via Google Maps

The site, left centre, in context, looking southeast, image via Google Maps