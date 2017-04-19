| by Stefan Novakovic |

"It sounds like something left over from a superhero film shoot," Shawn Micallef wrote in the Toronto Star, describing the popular moniker of the building known as the 'Wellington Destructor.' A former waste incinerator, the 1925-built brick structure southwest of Stanley Park was used to burn trash until the 1970s, when it briefly became a waste transfer facility, before sitting vacant for decades. Now, the City of Toronto is soliciting public input to guide a strategy for the building's future as urban density reshapes the surroundings.

The Wellington Street Destructor, image via City of Toronto

Added to the City's heritage register in 2005, the building at 677 Wellington Street West has been closed since that year "to prevent further deterioration" and illegal entry, according to the City. Now, as growing urban density fuels the need for new publicly accessible spaces and neighbourhood amenities, the building's latent potential has become more pronounced. In 2014, a City Staff Report recommended that the building could be used as a community space, with revitalization plans gradually taking shape since then.

Wellington Street Destructor interior, image via City of Toronto

Hosted at St. Mary's Elementary School (20 Portugal Street) on Tuesday, April 25th, a public consultation will take place in the school gym between 6:30 and 9:00 PM. Featuring a series of displays to complement a presentation by City staff, the consultation will also include a panel discussion, as well as Q & A opportunities. For those unable to attend, an online survey has also been made available on the City's official website, running until May 16th.

We will keep you updated as the future of the Wellington Destructor continues to take shape, and more information becomes available. In the meantime, more information is available via the City of Toronto's official website, linked here.