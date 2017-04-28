| by Stefan Novakovic |

At the corner of Perth and Wallace in Toronto's Lower Junction, the former Perth Avenue Methodist Church is being adapted as a modestly scaled luxury condominium development. Now under construction—and slated for completion this year—the boutique Arch Lofts condominium also adds a modern building alongside the century-old church, bringing gentle, albeit decidedly upscale, density to the neighbourhood.

Arch Lofts, Perth Avenue frontage, image via Windmill

Designed by Caricari Lee Architects with interiors by Andrea Kantelberg Design, the Windmill Development Group project's suites will range in size from 486 ft² to 1,774 ft². Sharing electrical and mechanical systems, the development's two buildings offer a fairly diverse set of options, with many of the church building suites boasting one-of-a-kind interiors.

A closer loo at the modern exterior, image via Windmill

At the slightly smaller end of Arch Lofts' units, a 758 ft² one-bedroom layout looks out onto a 56 ft² balcony from the central living/dining space. Located behind the retained exterior of the former church, the suite is relatively spacious compared to most of the one-bedroom condominiums now coming online across the city—including some of this project's more compact units.

A 758 square foot church unit, image via Windmill

Offering a larger layout, the 964 ft² one-bedroom + den suite seen below features a two-level configuration. While the lower level is programmed with the open-concept kitchen/living/dining space typical of new condos, the upper floor provides a more unique space. A small secondary living area—classified as a den—looks out onto the spacious 173 ft² terrace.

A 964 square foot vestry unit, image via Windmill

Moving to the modern building's 'Vestry' suites, the 817 ft² suite below features a two-bedroom configuration. A 268 ft² terrace—large enough to accommodate a sizeable dining table—stretches the full length of the unit.

An 817 square foot vestry unit, image via Windmill

Below, the Vestry's 1,834 ft² penthouse suite offers what is arguably the development's most luxurious home. The two-bedroom + den unit is encircled by a massive 1,580 ft² terrace, which allows for a range of programming and decor across its length.

An 1834 square foot penthouse vestry unit, image via Windmill

Finally, the 1,250 ft² suite one-bedroom + den Church suite may be Arch Lofts' most unique home on offer. While the main living area will located on a lower level, the multi-level suite's bedroom occupies the former church's turret.

The 1,250 square foot church suite, image via Windmill

The light-filled octagonal space features signature windows, as well as a skylight above the ensuite bathroom.

The church exterior, image via Windmill

In the coming weeks, we will return with an inside look at the construction process, as the completion of the project gradually nears.