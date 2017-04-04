| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features one of Toronto's newest art installations, located just west of the Yonge and St. Clair intersection. Submitted using the #urban_toronto hashtag on Instagram by to_urbanist, this view faces east towards the windowless west facade of the Padulo Building, a 12-storey office building at 1 St. Clair Ave. West. This wall recently became the canvas for UK-based artist Phlegm, who transformed the facade with a massive mural depicting countless Toronto landmarks coming together to create a human form.

Phlegm's Yonge and St. Clair mural, image by to_urbanist via Instagram

