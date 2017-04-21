| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the north edge of Hanlan's Point Beach for a view of Billy Bishop Airport. Posted to our Forum by contributor junctionist, this view shows a Cessna Skyhawk aircraft touching down at the airport's main runway, set against the Toronto skyline.

A Cessna Skyhawk touching down at Billy Bishop Airport, image by Forum contributor junctionist

