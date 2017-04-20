| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day highlights a recent addition to University of Toronto Mississauga Campus. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Empty Quarter, this view of the Terrence Donnelly Health Sciences Complex shows the building's Kongats Architects design at dusk. Opened in 2011, the four-storey building houses the Mississauga Academy of Medicine, U of T’s biomedical communications program, Department of Anthropology offices and labs, as well as medical teaching classrooms and lecture theatres.

Terrence Donnelly Health Sciences Complex, image by Empty Quarter via Flickr

