| by Alexander Vu |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of facade details of Urban Capital Property Group, Malibu Investments, and ALIT Developments' Tableau Condominiums in Toronto's Entertainment District. Submitted to the UrbanToronto Flickr Pool by Lori Whelan, this shot showcases an angular perspective of the 36-storey Wallman Architects-designed condominium development's exterior.

Facade details at Tableau Condominiums, image by Lori Whelan via Flickr

