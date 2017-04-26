| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Yonge Street for a view of rush hour traffic on a Friday afternoon. Submitted to the One Bloor East Forum thread by contributor Greg Lipinski, this view faces north on Yonge from just south of Wellington Street. In the centre of the shot, Yonge's dense street wall frames the distant One Bloor East condominium tower.

Rush hour on Yonge Street, image by Greg Lipinski

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!