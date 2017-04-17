| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of the Rogers Centre, captured from the upper SkyPod level of the CN Tower. Submitted to the Rogers Centre Renovations thread by contributor jameskoole, this shot reveals the recent testing of the stadium's retractable roof prior to the Toronto Blue Jays' recent home opener. The view also shows the ongoing construction of the Clare R. Copeland Transformer Station to the southeast of the stadium.

Aerial view of the Rogers Centre roof during pre-season tests, image by Forum contributor jameskoole

