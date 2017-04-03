| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of a landmark in Toronto's Financial District. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Lori Whelan, this photo of One King West highlights the slim profile of the 51-storey, Stanford Downey Architects-designed condominium and hotel tower at the intersection of Yonge and King.

One King West, image by Lori Whelan via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!