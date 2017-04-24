| by Jack Landau |

Since topping out at a height of 76 storeys in 2015, the installation of balcony glazing has been working towards finalizing the curvaceous aesthetic of Great Gulf Homes' One Bloor East. Standing 257 metres above the intersection of Yonge and Bloor, the Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed condominium tower's design is best appreciated from the base of the tower, a view presented in today's Photo of the Day, submitted by Flickr contributor Jim Cagney.

One Bloor East, image by Jim Cagney via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!