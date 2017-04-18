| by Jack Landau |

April has been a busy month for Toronto sports fans. With both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors taking part in playoff action this year, the public square on the west side of the Air Canada Centre has been host to some very large crowds over the past week. In today's Photo of the Day, submitted to our Flickr Pool by A Great Capture, we are shown a view of Leafs fans in Maple Leaf Square watching the April 13th series opener, broadcast live from Washington D.C.

Maple Leaf Square during a Maple Leafs playoff game, image by A Great Capture

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!