| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a west-facing view of Downtown Toronto captured from a condominium unit in the Distillery District. Submitted to the Sixty Colborne Forum thread by contributor Razz, this view shows the 25-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium development at King and Church Streets rising into the cityscape.

Sixty Colborne Condos rising in Downtown Toronto, image by Forum contributor Razz

