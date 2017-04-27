| by Alexander Vu |

Today's Photo of the Day features a sunset view of Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neigbhourhood. Captured from the top of the Uptown Residences condo tower and submitted to the Forum by contributor Benito, this shot shows warm sunset light reflecting off of the 76-storey One Bloor East. To the right, the Casa III condominium development can be seen rising from behind its sibling Casa II.

Sunset in Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood, image by forum contributor Benito

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!