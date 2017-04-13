| by Jack Landau |

Today’s Photo of the Day features a view of York University's new Bergeron Centre for Engineering Excellence. The 2015-opened educational facility boasts an eye-catching design by ZAS Architects, standing six storeys and containing 167,500 square feet of space for the Lassonde School of Engineering. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor salsa, this view shows the building's exterior catching late-evening sunlight.

Bergeron Centre for Engineering Excellence, image by Forum contributor salsa

