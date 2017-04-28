| by Alexander Vu |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of a new rental tower under construction at 561 Sherbourne in Toronto's St. James Town neighbourhood. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor steveve, this photo showcases the 409 unit, Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects-designed apartment building, which recently topped out at a height of 43 storeys.

561 Sherbourne, image by Forum contributor steveve

