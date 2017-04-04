| by Jack Landau |

A few kilometres from Markham's emerging Downtown and its growing cluster of mid- and high-rises, traditional low-rise developments still make up the majority of housing stock in neighbourhoods near Leslie and Highway Seven. Soon to add to this collection of lower-density housing options, the Times Group Corporation's Pavilia Park Towns will add 134 three-storey townhouses to the intersection of South Park Road and Saddlecreek Drive.

Designed by Icke Brochu Architects, the townhome subdivision will be constructed in two phases spread across 20 blocks of homes. Phase 1 will introduce the initial 8 blocks of townhomes on the north side of Galleria Parkway, while Phase 2 would follow up with an additional 12 blocks to the south of the first phase. Phase 1 will include 64 20'-wide towns offering 2-car garages and unit sizes between 2,120 ft² and 2,980 ft². Phase 2 will offer 31 15'-wide towns with single-car garages, sized between 1,500 ft² and 1,700 ft², as well as 39 20'-wide townhomes with two-car garages sized from 2,100 ft² to 2,980 ft². The project's site plan shows a future park situated along Galleria Parkway between the project's two phases.

Different arrangements of brick and stone veneers on the townhome exteriors will help to provide some personalization for units, offering the choice between a modern dark and white brick combination with stone accents, or a more traditional red and tan brick exterior with stone accents.

The first phase of Pavilia Park Town is slated to see occupancy next summer, while phase 2 occupancy is scheduled for Fall 2018. Registration for the project is already underway, with unit prices ranging between $850,000 and $1,700,000.

Additional information and renderings can be found in our dataBase file for the project, linked below.

