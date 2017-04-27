| by Jack Landau |

Following on the success of their recently launched Vita on the Lake project on the Etobicoke waterfront, Mattamy Homes and Biddington Group are moving forward with plans for a second phase, being marketed as Vita Two on The Lake. Like its 53-storey sibling to the north, Vita Two will feature a design by Graziani + Corazza Architects, rising to a height of 16 storeys along Annie Craig Drive.

Vita Two on The Lake, illustration is artist’s impression, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

Building on the first phase's 489 condominium units, Vita Two will add an additional 169 units to Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores community, with units available in one through three-bedroom layouts, and sizes ranging from 478 ft² to 2,078 ft².

Residents at Vita Two will enjoy amenities including an indoor pool, a 24-hour concierge, a party room, a fitness room, and a guest suite. The inclusion of a pet spa will allow residents and their dogs to get the best out of the local network of trails and parks without having to worry about tracking mud and dirt through the building's common areas.

The project's massing in relation to the taller first phase bears a striking resemblance to the plan for Mattamy and Biddington's nearby Lago and Riva del Lago developments, with a 50+ storey tower positioned to the north and a shorter tower to the south.

Vita Two on The Lake in context, illustration is artist’s impression, image courtesy of Mattamy/Biddington

