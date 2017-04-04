| by Jack Landau |

Following the recent news that excavation has wrapped up for the first phase of Tridel's Islington Terrace, the marketing of the project's third and final tower—'Bloor Promenade'—is revealing new details about the phase. This will be the most easterly of the community's three Kirkor Architects Planners-designed towers, rising to a height of 45 storeys.

Bloor Promenade, the third phase of Tridel's Islington Terrace, image courtesy of Tridel

Bloor Promenade's 391 condominium suites will come in a mix of unit layouts including one-bedroom, one-bedroom+den, two-bedroom, and two-bedroom+den suites, with sizes ranging from 510 ft² up to 1,278 ft². In addition, a limited collection of four townhome units will offer increased sizes ranging from 1,366 ft² up to 1,570 ft².

Bloor Promenade at Islington Terrace, image courtesy of Tridel

Like the first two phases, Bloor Promenade will rise from a shared podium structure containing the development's below-grade parking component as well as retail and 50,000 ft² amenity space to be shared amongst the towers. A range of indoor amenities appointed by II BY IV DESIGN will be complemented by a massive outdoor terrace, featuring landscaping by Janet Rosenberg + Studio.

Amenity terrace at Islington Terrace, image courtesy of Tridel

Residents of Bloor Promenade will have the advantage of being situated closest to the development's planned landscaped "Grand Staircase", connecting the new high-rise community with Islington Avenue and the TTC's Islington Station. The inclusion of retail near the upper landing of this important pedestrian connection will help to establish a healthy pedestrian environment at the base of the development.

Retail at Bloor Promenade, image courtesy of Tridel

With registrations for the project now open and an estimated completion tentatively scheduled for 2021, we expect to learn more about the this phase of Islington Terrace in the coming weeks. In the meantime, check out the project's dataBase file for further details and images. Want to share your thoughts on Tridel's three-tower Islington Terrace development? Leave a comment in the space provided on this page, or join in the ongoing conversation—featuring regular photo updates of the site—in the project's associated Forum threads.