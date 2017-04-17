| by Jack Landau |

Roughly 350 kilometres northeast of Toronto, Ottawa remains the second most populous urban area in the province, and similar to Toronto, the downtown area is experiencing increased reinvestment. Among the projects leading the charge in our nation's capital, construction is well underway at DevMcGill's ArtHaus Residences at Arts Court. The major mixed-use development in the Byward Market area is replacing a surface parking lot with an expansion of the adjacent Ottawa Art Gallery (OAG), a boutique hotel, new theatre space for the University of Ottawa, street-fronting retail, and 88 condominium units.

Designed by the team of Toronto-based KPMB Architects, Montréal's Régis Côté et Associés, and Ottawa's Barry Padolsky Associates Inc. Architects, the project at the intersection of Waller Street and Daly Avenue got its start back in the Summer of 2015. In the several months since construction activity began, workers have excavated approximately 62 million kilograms of rock and earth from the site. Now, with the development practically topped out, crews have poured approximately 14,851 cubic metres of concrete to form the building, and the 323,638 kilograms of rebar used for the development is roughly equal in weight to 23 standard transit buses.

ArtHaus Residences at Ottawa Arts Court, image by Michael Ng

The most recent progress at the site involves the installation of the tower's cladding, which commenced earlier this year. Elsewhere on site, forming of the new OAG expansion recently wrapped up as well. Crews are now busy installing the mechanical and electrical infrastructure for the new galleries, and working on structural upgrades for the existing gallery's roof. Once these structural upgrades have been completed, a new staircase will be constructed, linking the existing OAG with the expansion.

ArtHaus Residences at Ottawa Arts Court, image by Michael Ng

The expanded Ottawa Art Gallery is targeted to open this year, coinciding with Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations. To mark the upcoming anniversary, an Ottawa 2017 pin was placed into the building's foundations at the end of 2016.

ArtHaus Residences at Ottawa Arts Court, image by Michael Ng

To find out more about ArtHaus—and see additional renderings—you can visit our dataBase file for the project, linked below. If you would like to get in on the conversation, you can click on the thread link which will take you to our sister Forum at SkyriseCities.com, or you can leave a comment in the space provided on this page.