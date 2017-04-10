| by Jack Landau |

Since the 1996 opening of Downsview subway station, closure of CFB Toronto, and the subsequent creation of Downsview Park on its former site, the area surrounding Toronto's Allen Road and Sheppard intersection has attracted reinvestment and urban intensification over the past two decades. The latest development to hit the market in the neighbourhood is Davpart's Avro Condominiums at 10 De Boers Drive, set to rise 14 storeys above Allen Road, a block north of Sheppard.

Named in honour of the bygone Canadian aerospace company that built the famed Avro Arrow, the BBB Architects-designed project pays homage to nearby Downsview Park's former use as a military air base. To replace a former surface parking lot, the redevelopment will introduce 180 condominium and townhouse units to the subject site, a couple minutes walk north of the (soon to be renamed 'Sheppard West') subway station.

Avro will offer its residents a wide range of amenities, with interior spaces appointed by Tomas Pearce Interior Design Consulting Inc. These spaces include a lobby with concierge service, a multi-purpose lounge/party room, a fitness centre, and a 14th floor indoor lounge. A rendering of the lobby space, included below, reveals a striking hangar-like space with high ceilings, playful lighting, and a minimalist colour palette.

The development will also offer Strybos Barron King-landscaped outdoor spaces including an outdoor patio with grilling and dining areas, and a rooftop amenity offering outdoor cabanas, seating, and views of the surrounding city. In addition, a dog spa with an outdoor dog run will be a convenient amenity for dog owners residing within the building.

