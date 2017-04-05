| by Alexander Vu |

This week's 'Explainer' goes over the topic of louvers, a building element which dates all the way to the middle ages. Their use has proven to still be relevant and practical to the modern world, with a variety of uses, including aesthetic. Today's louvers, although largely practical in design, can be integrated as an architectural highlight in contemporary design. So what exactly are louvers, and what purpose do they serve? Our sister site, SkyriseCities, has the answer:

A rendering of Miami's Louver House, image via Mast Capital

In recent weeks, we've discussed how buildings that implement a brise soleil system or double-skin facade can regulate solar heat gain. Utensils known as louvers, essentially blinds and shutters with horizontal slats, are often an essential component of a brise soleil or double-skin facade system. These instruments, fixed or adjustable, are angled to regulate the passage of light and air.

