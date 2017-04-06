| by Stefan Novakovic |

This month, the Urban Land Institute's Toronto Symposium will bring together civic thought leaders and engaged citizens to promote a diverse range of interdisciplinary discussions about regional city-building in the 21st century. Exploring the interstice of mobility, placemaking, and technology, the two-day event is designed to "challenge Canada's largest and faster growing city region to become the global leader on how to make cities better places to live, work, learn, play and invest."

Held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on April 24th and 25th, this year's symposium will feature a wide variety of speakers and events, with topics ranging from the 'global urban agenda' to suburban mobility, start ups, virtual reality, new construction technology, 'mega parks,' and crowd funding.

ULI's 2017 'Electric Cities' Toronto Symposium, image via ULI Toronto

Featuring a series of plenary and concurrent sessions, the symposium's smaller sessions will allow for focused explorations of specific topics, while keynote addresses—featuring speakers such as Kathleen Wynne and Richard Florida—will interrogate some of the major themes in contemporary urbanism.

This year's symposium will also be headlined by a partnership with the City of Toronto. The 'Design for Unprecedented Growth' symposium will feature addresses by Toronto's Chief Planner Jennifer Keesmaat, the City's Urban Design Director Lorna Day, Public Work co-founder Adam Nicklin, and Shim-Sutcliffe Architects co-founder Brigitte Shim. Following the individual presentations, a panel discussion moderated by Globe and Mail architecture critic Alex Bozikovic will close out the event.

How will Toronto adapt to explosive urban population growth? image by Greg Lipinski

This year's symposium will be capped by a free public event—which to be a highlight. Elizabeth Diller, co-founder of New York's acclaimed Diller Scofidio + Renfro studio, will "show completing projects that encompass architecture, landscape and art." Held at the Isabel Bader Theatre on April 25th, the free event requires registration, which is available through toronto.uli.org.

More information about this year's event is available via ULI Toronto's official website, where a full overview of the program, including summaries of each session, and registration information, can be found. This year's symposium is presented by Toronto Pearson, with IBI Group, Woodbine Entertainment, and Hatch, acting as major sponsors. UrbanToronto will be covering the symposium as a media sponsor, so keep an eye out for our front-page and social media updates!