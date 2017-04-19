| by Jack Landau |

With computer simulation and new environmental technology having a growing impact on the way we design and interact with our built form, the University of Toronto's Daniels Faculty of Architecture will be presenting a free, public event on Wednesday, May 3rd, called Future Environments: Art and Architecture in Action. The event will explore how art and architecture affect our daily lives and environments, and how new advances in technology and design will factor into the future of these creative fields.

Future Environments: Art and Architecture in Action, image courtesy of UofT

Featuring emcee Nora Young—known for CBC's Spark radio show—the event will include talks from a number of experts and professionals from the world of architecture and design. Presentations by the speakers will "pull back the curtain" on how our future environments are being shaped, covering specific elements ranging from green roofs to internal building environments.

Speakers at Art and Architecture in Action will include designer and researcher Brady Peters; Toronto-based scholar, composer and artist, Mitchell Akiyama; Director of the Green Roof Innovation Testing Laboratory, Liat Margolis; Founding partner at the design practice Lateral Office, Mason White; and Director of Visual Studies, Charles Stankievech.

Following the conclusion of the event, Barbara Fischer, Executive Director at the Art Museum at the University of Toronto, will guide the audience through a first glimpse of the upcoming exhibit It’s all happening so fast: A Counter-History of the Modern Canadian Environment. Housed in the U of T Art Museum at 15 King’s College Circle, the exhibit explores works focusing on the history of the natural Canadian landscape and the negative impacts of the resources that extract and harvest our natural resources.

A statement by Richard Sommer, Dean and Professor of Urbanism at the Daniels Faculty, reads “Architecture and art are as much a way of finding the world, as of forming it, and have surprising and often misunderstood historical and contemporary relationships with scientific inquiry. This event will present members of the Daniels Faculty whose research moves beyond traditional text and mathematical modes of ideation to explore intersections between design, the environment, and visual culture.”

Future Environments: Art and Architecture in Action will take place on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in the U of T's Convocation Hall at 31 King’s College Circle. Doors open at 4:30 PM, with the event kicking off at 5:30 PM. A reception will follow from 7:00 PM through 9:00 PM at the Art Museum. The event is free to attend, and tickets can be secured by registering online.