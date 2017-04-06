| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's waterfront revitalization shifts eastwards; Downsview station to become Sheppard West next month; What's driving Toronto house prices through the roof? Experts weigh in; and more news:

Toronto's waterfront revitalization shifts eastwards (Metro News)

The premier’s prerogative ensures Toronto rarely gets what it wants: Keenan (Toronto Star)

Tory and Sousa spar over Toronto’s demand for a hotel tax (Metro News)

Mayor’s Roundtable Less About Affordable Housing, More About Real Estate (Torontoist)

Downsview station to become Sheppard West next month (Toronto Star)

Kathleen Wynne calls rent doubling at Toronto apartment building ‘egregious,’ promises rent control ‘soon’ (Financial Post)

What's driving Toronto house prices through the roof? Experts weigh in (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

661 Chapel Street on the Rise in Melbourne (Melbourne)

WilkinsonEyre Plans 35-Metre Height Increase at 150 Leadenhall (London)

The Tragedy That Sparked the Decline of Lift Slab Construction (Global)