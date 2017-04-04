| by Jack Landau |

Mayor Tory Pushes Province to Fund Downtown Relief Line (Torontoist)

Exemption provides little relief, say tenants of Toronto's 401 Richmond (Metro News)

Tenants at two west-end condos see rent double (Toronto Star)

Tory warns Ontario to put downtown Toronto transit ahead of subway to the suburbs (Globe and Mail)

How a small town is using Uber to fill its public transit void (Toronto Star)

Byelections stick to script as no seats change hands (CTV News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Forum Finds LXXIV (Global)

Foster + Partners to Design Seven New Sydney Metro Stations (Sydney)

Jersey City Highrises Add Peaks to the Hudson River Skyline (Jersey City)