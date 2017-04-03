| by Jack Landau |

Etobicoke’s ‘spaghetti junction’ to be transformed to make room for all road users; Departing CEO Bruce McCuaig optimistic about future of Metrolinx; Federal Liberals earmark old Tory infrastructure money for GO Transit project; and more news:

Etobicoke’s ‘spaghetti junction’ to be transformed to make room for all road users (Toronto Star)

The Toronto housing fix: Be careful what you wish for (Globe and Mail)

Departing CEO Bruce McCuaig optimistic about future of Metrolinx (Toronto Star)

Federal Liberals earmark old Tory infrastructure money for GO Transit project (Metro News)

Will we ever have dirty mansions again?: Micallef (Toronto Star)

These cities have great, but sometimes strange, ideas on transit. Which ones can Toronto steal? (Globe and Mail)

