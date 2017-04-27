| by Jack Landau |

and more news:

Tory says it’s ‘not acceptable’ that TTC has waited more than two decades to study air quality (Toronto Star)

Bid Farewell to Bluegrass at The Silver Dollar Room (Torontoist)

‘We both wished we had cameras’: Toronto firefighter talks about dramatic rescue of woman on crane (National Post)

John Fisher students can stay put if special measures taken: Report (Toronto Star)

Despite Long Waitlists, Co-ops Seen as a Solution to Toronto’s Housing Crisis (Torontoist)

MiWay opening two more Transitway stations -- Spectrum and Orbitor -- May 1 (Transit Toronto)

Housing agency maintains 'strong' risk rating for national real estate market (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Le Corbusier's Influential Use of Pilotis (Global)

New Renderings Released as Rezoning Approved for Western Canada's Tallest Building (Edmonton)

10 Design Wins Competition for Zhuhai Development (Zhuhai)

Central Park Tower on the Rise (New York)