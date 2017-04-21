| by Jack Landau |

TTC says it has cut down on subway delays (Metro News)

Twin condo tower proposal at King and Dufferin frustrates residents (Inside Toronto)

My bank-breaking, soul-destroying six-month adventure in apartment hunting (Toronto Life)

Toronto’s Transit Planning Problem Isn’t Politics, It’s Governance (Torontoist)

Bye bye 1991 loophole — rent control to expand to all rental units in Ontario (CBC News)

Check out the view from the top of Bloor-Yonge’s new skyscraper (Toronto Life)

Ontario housing measures expected to have short-lived impact, experts say (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

The Great Engineering Failure of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge (Global)

Snøhetta Unveils Redesigned Times Square (New York)