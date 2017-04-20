| by Jack Landau |

Ontario to impose foreign buyers tax, expand rent control; King Edward Hotel’s Crystal Ballroom reopens after 38 years; St. Clair next in line for new TTC streetcars; and more news:

Ontario to impose foreign buyers tax, expand rent control (CBC News)

King Edward Hotel’s Crystal Ballroom reopens after 38 years (Toronto Star)

Permission to play: Pilot project aims to make Toronto streets more child-friendly (Metro News)

TTC Updates Flexity Roll Out Plan (Updated) (Steve Munro)

St. Clair next in line for new TTC streetcars (Toronto Star)

Soaring prices draw influx of real estate agents, but they face stiff competition (Metro News)

Drivers must first experience Gardiner angst to change their habits (Toronto Star)

Rent control isn’t the solution to Ontario’s housing problem (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

The Growing Use of Bubble-Like Plastic Polymers in Architecture (Global)

Crown-Shaped Roof to Top Eric Parry-Designed 10 Fenchurch Avenue (London)

Miami's 85-Storey Panorama Tower the Tallest of its Kind South of NYC (Miami)