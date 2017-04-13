| by Jack Landau |

New construction on purpose-built rentals stalls, says new report (Metro News)

The ethical case for taxing foreign home buyers (Globe and Mail)

With the land they sit on valued in the millions, are downtown gas stations on the way out? (CBC News)

Toronto Island bike sale cancelled as new bidder backs out (Metro News)

Airbnb is Making Toronto’s Terrible Rental Market Even Worse (Torontoist)

Where to find and fix bikes on the cheap in Toronto (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Daylighting: The Practice of Creek Restoration (Global)

Benoy's Parc Central Development Wins Major Award (Guangzhou)

Mixed-Use London Project Employs Blade-Like Massing (London)