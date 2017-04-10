| by Jack Landau |

TORONTO sign showing its age; All of Canada would pay the price if Toronto’s real estate bubble burst; Toronto schools bracing for wave of highrise neighbours; and more news:

TORONTO sign showing its age (Metro News)

Why this man would rather be homeless than live in ‘appalling’ apartment (Toronto Star)

All of Canada would pay the price if Toronto’s real estate bubble burst (Globe and Mail)

Ontario's anti-sprawl restrictions not a factor in housing shortage: government (Metro News)

Historicist: Reflections of a Historicist (Torontoist)

Toronto schools bracing for wave of highrise neighbours (Toronto Star)

Waterloo Region residents can view ION vehicle during community open house, April 8 (Transit Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Nearly Completed L'Avenue True to Form (Montreal)

Sunny Savannah Welcomes as the Hostess City of the South (Savannah)

The Pacifica Coming Soon to Central Auckland (Auckland)