| by Jack Landau |

As one of the fastest growing cities in the Golden Horseshoe, Hamilton's ongoing urban renaissance is a catalyst for the economic diversification of what was long a heavily industrialized city. Putting the transforming city in the spotlight, the CityAge conference series will land in Hamilton next month, with a focus on how partnerships between formerly mono-industrial municipalities and businesses and post-secondary institutions can aid transitions towards diversified, resilient urban economies.

Taking place on May 24th and 25th at The Cotton Factory, the CityAge conference is being presented in partnership with McMaster University and Evergreen, exploring some of the ideas and investment models that can be utilized to reshape cities with dominant industries; Hamilton's status as a Canadian steel hub serving as a prime example.

Aerial view of Hamilton, Ontario, image by Jack Landau

The event will feature a number of speakers from across the continent, with a wide range of different professional backgrounds related to city-building. CityAge Hamilton will include remarks from Giles Gherson, Deputy Minister of Ontario's Ministry of Economic Development and Growth, Jonathan Tinney, Planning Director for the City of Victoria, BC, Noelle Mackay, Director of Community and Economic Development for Burlington, Vermont, Tony Valeri, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at ArcelorMittal Dofasco, Walter Sendzik, Mayor of St. Catharines, Jason Segedy, Director of Planning and Urban Development for Akron, Ohio, Jason Thorne, Hamilton's Chief Planner, and John Preston, Associate Dean of Research and External Relations, at McMaster University's Faculty of Engineering.

You can learn more about the event and register to attend by visiting the CityAge Hamilton website. While upcoming CityAge events in San Diego, Washington D.C., Australia, Los Angeles, and Toronto, will continue to focus on large cities, the two-day Hamilton showcase will highlight the issues—and innovative potential—of slightly smaller urban urban areas. Further details about the CityAge series can be found here.