| by Jack Landau |

Residents have begun to move in to the two newest condominium buildings in Toronto's Humber Bay Shores area, as construction wraps up on Mattamy and Biddington's Lago at the Waterfront and Riva del Lago developments. Designed by Graziani + Corazza Architects, the 50-storey Lago at the Waterfront and the 16-storey Riva del Lago contain a combined 605 units, with residents in both buildings to be served by a collection of shared and standalone amenities featuring interiors appointed by Tanner Hill.

Lago at the Waterfront on the Humber Bay Shores skyline, image by Forum contributor moon2n

With the taller Lago at the Waterfront development having received condominium registration on April 18th and final closings scheduled for early May, the tower's new residents are getting their first taste of the common spaces through pre-dlivery inspections (PDIs). At ground level, Lago's lobby offers a concierge desk as well as plush seating topped with quirky, colourful lighting.

Lago at the Waterfront's lobby, image by Forum contributor moon2n

Up on the second floor, the building's main amenity offerings are grouped into an area dubbed the Lago Club. Here, the building's fitness centre/yoga studio space is practically complete and looking ready for use. Lined with floor-to-ceiling glass that allows natural light to fill the space, this fitness centre will provide residents with a workout space complete with weights and cardio equipment.

Lago at the Waterfront's fitness centre, image by Forum contributor moon2n

Other amenities offered in the Lago Club include a party room and guest suites, as well as an indoor swimming pool, a hot tub, and dry saunas.

Lago at the Waterfront's pool, image by Forum contributor moon2n

Residents of the adjacent Riva del Lago development will have access to the water amenities of Club Lago, specifically the hot tub, dry saunas, and indoor pool. In addition, Riva will offer its residents amenities like a fitness centre, theatre room, an entertainment room with attached outdoor terrace, and a pet washing station.

One of Lago at the Waterfront's dry saunas, image by Forum contributor moon2n

While not a shared amenity, the private balconies of Lago at the Waterfront's condominium units are there for all residents too, each with an impressive views, most of which include Lake Ontario and/or the Toronto skyline. The view below looks south over the Humber Bay parks.

View from a balcony at Lago at the Waterfront, image by Forum contributor moon2n

