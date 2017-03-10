| by Alexander Vu |

The University of Toronto's Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design has announced another entry in this year's B.E.S.T lecture series, featuring Catherine Dubois. Held at the Faculty Club on March 16, the lecture titled "Adapting cities and buildings to climate change? Yes, we can!" explores various strategies that can be implemented at the urban or at the building scale to mitigate the risks of excessive heat and rainfall while contributing to the overall quality of living environments.

Catherine Dubois is a post-doctoral fellow at the Centre for Landscape Research (CLR), at the University of Toronto. Earning her Ph.D in Urban and Architectural Ambience, issued jointly by Université Laval and INSA Toulouse, Dubois' professional experience includes research in the adaptation of buildings and cities to climate change. Her professional network, Globetrotter, comprises international collaborators located in Canada, France, Réunion, and Switzerland.

Catherine Dubois, image courtesy of Université Laval

The Building, Ecology, Science and Technology (B.E.S.T) lecture series focuses on specialized topics of interest to the design profession by inviting leading researchers and practitioners to share their perspectives on the emerging intersection between ecology, science, and technology in the built environment.

The lecture will take place Thursday, March 16th, from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at the U of T's Faculty Club. Free admission is granted on a first-come, first-served basis. More information about the event is available via the Faculty website.