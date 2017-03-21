| by Alexander Vu |

The University of Toronto's Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape, and Design has announced a lecture featuring speakers Kenneth Frampton, Keller Easterling, and Craig Buckley. Held at the Innis Town Hall on April 7th, the lecture titled "Where is the critical voice in architecture today?" will address the relationship between architectural production and broadcasting through publishing and other media practices.

Kenneth Frampton is a British architect, critic and historian, currently serving as the Ware Professor of Architecture at New York's Columbia University. Trained as an architect at the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London, Frampton has published numerous books and essays on architecture, with experience teaching at many institutions including the Royal College of Art, ETH Zurich, the Berlage Institute in The Netherlands, Princeton University, and the Bartlett School of Architecture, London. Regarded as one of the world's leading architecture historians of modernist architecture, Frampton is also a leading voice in the world of architectural criticism, and a key figure in the development of critical regionalism and architectural phenomenology.

Kenneth Frampton, image by Nuna Ferreira Santos via Público

Keller Easterling is an architect, writer and professor at Yale University. After earning a Masters in Architecture from Princeton, Easterling has taught architectural design and history at Parsons The New School for Design, Pratt Institute, and Columbia. Easterling's writing engages the interstice of urbanism, architecture, and social organization, with regard to globalization and the socio-political forces of the 21st century. Her most recent book, Extrastatecraft: The Power of Infrastructure Space, "moves between exposing evidence of infrastructure space and learning to hack this space with forms that offers surprising aesthetic pleasures and political capacities," according to Verso Books.

Kelly Easterling, image courtesy of The European Graduate School

Craig Buckley is an assistant professor in the History of Art at Yale University. Earning his Ph.D from Princeton University, Buckley has taught at the Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation at Columbia University. According to the Daniels Faculty, Buckley's "research interests center on the history of modern architecture and the experiments of the historical avant-gardes, the publishing and media practices of architects, as well as the relationships between artistic and architectural movements through the course of the twentieth century." Buckley's writing and criticism have appeared in journals such as October, Grey Room, Log, and Perspecta, among others.

Craig Buckley, pictured right

The lecture will be taking place Friday, April 7th, from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM at the Innis Town Hall. Registration for tickets will be posted soon on the faculty site. More information about the event is available via the Faculty website.