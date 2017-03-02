| by Stefan Novakovic |

This year, the biennial Toronto Urban Design Awards return, showcasing achievements in architecture, urban design, and landscape architecture. The 2017 Awards mark the event's 27th anniversary, following a memorable 2015 vintage, which recognized a wide variety of urban projects, ranging from skyscrapers and ambitious master plans to intimately enhanced park spaces and forward-looking student concepts.

Accepting nominations until May 4th, this year's event will celebrate a similarly broad scope of urban interventions, with submission categories including "elements, private buildings in context, public buildings in context, small open spaces, large places or neighbourhood designs, visions and master plans, and student projects," according to the City.

The Fort York Visitor's Centre, a 2015 Award of Excellence Winner, image courtesy of the City of Toronto

Organized by the City of Toronto, nominations are open to anyone ranging from designers, project owners, and developers, to community groups, design students, and grassroots organizations, among others. This year's entires will be exhibited at City Hall in early September, with a formal ceremony—a ticketed event—announcing awards of Excellence and Merit planned for September 13th.

We will keep you updated as more information about this year's Toronto Urban Design Awards becomes available, and a jury is announced. In the meantime, you can learn more by checking out the City of Toronto's official 'TUDA' website. UrbanToronto's full look at the 2015 Winners is available here.

What projects do you think deserve recognition at this year's Toronto Urban Design Awards? Share your thoughts by leaving a comment in the space below this page, or join the new conversation in our dedicated 2017 TUDA Forum thread.