| by Stefan Novakovic |

With another busy month of city-building, transportation, and real estate talk now behind us, we round up January 2017's hottest stories, dataBase files, and Forum threads.

Our Top Ten News Stories

1. Cresford Unveils Plans for 98-Storey Tower at Yonge & Gerrard

YSL - 385 Yonge, image courtesy of Cresford

This month, one of Toronto's most attention-grabbing projects in recent years was broken here on UrbanToronto, with Cresford Developments' plans to build a 98-storey tower at Yonge and Gerrard leading the way as February's most read story. In second place, the Beaches, Leslieville, and Danforth edition of our ongoing Growth to Watch For series proved a popular instalment, while coverage of the plans to re-make Pearson International Airport rounded out the top three.

2. Growth to Watch for 2017: Beaches, Leslieville, & The Danforth

3. Transit Hub Signals Bold Reinvention of Toronto's Pearson Airport

4. 79- and 80-Storey Condos Planned for Queens Quay LCBO Site

5. Previewing the TTC's Future York University Station

6. The Missing Link: Shaping the Future of the GTHA Rail Network

7. The 2016 Census: Mapping Toronto's Population Growth

8. New Proposals Envision Cherry Street as High-Rise Corridor

9. Gardiner Off-Ramps Going, New Ramp and Park Coming

10. Podium Concepts Revealed at Church & Wellesley Consultation

Our Top Ten dataBase Files

1. Time and Space Condos

Time and Space Condos, image via submission to the City of Toronto

February's most popular dataBase file proved to be Pemberton's 'Time and Space Condos,' a project previously known by its address at 177 Front Street East. That project was followed by Cresford's newly announced 98-storey YSL tower, with the recently announced Plaza Midtown taking third place.

2. YSL Residences - Yonge Street Living

3. Plaza Midtown

4. Chelsea Green (was 33 Gerrard)

5. The Well

6. One Bloor East

7. 1-7 Yonge (Toronto Star Lands)

8. Ivy Condos

9. 88 Scott Street

10. Mirvish Village (Honest Ed's Redevelopment)

Our Top Ten Forum Threads

1. Sun Life Financial Tower & Harbour Plaza Residences

Harbour Plaza Residences in late February, 2017, image by Greg Lipinksi

Our most popular Forum thread was the 218-page discussion of Sun Life Financial Tower & Harbour Plaza Residences. With the project's twin—and tall—architectsAlliance-designed residential towers now making their mark on the skyline, the project is of obvious interest to photographers and architecture enthusiasts. Discussions of the 76-storey One Bloor East and the ongoing Union Station Revitalization round out the top three.

2. One Bloor East

3. Union Station Revitalization

4. The One

5. 88 Scott Street

6. Ten York Street

7. The Well

8. 1-7 Yonge

9. Massey Tower

10. Residences of 488 University Avenue

***