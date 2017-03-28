| by Jack Landau |

Since the November 2015 start of construction of Ryerson University's Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex at 270 Church Street, work on the institution's newest educational building continues to progress just north of Dundas Street East. Following the forming of the 27-storey, Perkins + Will-designed building's below-grade levels, construction reached a major milestone earlier this year when work arrived at the ground floor.

Construction of the Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, image by Forum contributor WislaHD

In the weeks since the first above-grade construction activity was spotted, much of the building's ground floor has been formed, and work has since progressed to reach the second floor. Over the next few months, crews will continue to form the building's bulky seven-storey podium volume, followed by the start of forming for the tower component.

Construction of the Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, image by Forum contributor Kotsy

The facility's podium levels will provide a new home for Ryerson's Daphne Cockwell School of Nursing, Midwifery Education, the School of Nutrition, the School of Occupational and Public Health, the Communications, Government & Community Engagement department, University Advancement. It will also feature a Food Services area and a Fabrication Zone.

In addition to providing new educational facilities within the podium levels, the building's tower component will support 100 new student rental units capable of accommodating a total of 332 students. Construction of the building is scheduled to be complete in time for the start of Ryerson's Fall 2018 semester.

Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, image courtesy of Ryerson University

