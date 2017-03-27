| by Jack Landau |

As construction nears completion for the first phase of LJM Developments' Waterview Condominiums in Grismby, new renderings are providing more insight into the second and third phases of this Icon Architects-designed community on the southern shore of Lake Ontario. Following in the footsteps of the 9-storey first phase, the second and third phases of Waterview will be housed in an L-shaped 15-storey structure, which is being marketed as two separate phases.

Waterview Condominiums' first (right) and second (left) buildings, image courtesy of LJM

Previously planned as a nine-storey building, sales success led to LJM to apply for an additional six storeys of residential density atop the second building. Phase 2 of Waterview will be housed on the first nine levels of the second building, while the recently-announced third phase "Tower Residences at Waterview" will occupy levels 10 through 15. The Tower Residences' 48 condominium units will come in a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and penthouse suites. Along with the 130 suites offered in the second phase, phase 3's contribution will bring this building's total unit count up to 178.

Waterview Condominiums' first (left) and second (right) buildings, image courtesy of LJM

Renderings depicting the development's south facade which overlooks the QEW's North Service Road reveal that the lower floors of the second building have been redesigned to accommodate the new density up above. While the previous design of the second building called for a "single-loaded" layout—with all suites located on the north lake-facing side and hallways situated to the south—the revised design adds windows on the south side at the west end of the second building while preserving the single-loaded layout to the east. The third phase's 48 suites have been arranged in such a way that all units will offer lake views, with half facing northwest, and half facing northeast.

North view of Waterview Condominiums, image courtesy of LJM

One of the new renderings for the Tower Residences at Waterview, a west-facing view, gives us our first glimpse at the building's rooftop amenity deck. Offering lounging space, landscaping, grilling and dining areas, this 10th floor outdoor amenity space will offer residents of all floors a place to enjoy views of the surrounding community, Lake Ontario, and the distant Toronto skyline to the north.

Outdoor amenity deck at Waterview's second building, image courtesy of LJM

We expect to learn more about this addition to the GTHA's commuter-belt housing stock in advance of the Tower Residences at Waterview's planned June launch.