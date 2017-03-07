| by Stefan Novakovic |

West of Toronto and Mississauga's expanding skylines and high-rise construction booms, evidence of the GTHA's post-Greenbelt density is apparent throughout much of the region. While the influx of new development isn't typically as dramatic in the GTHA's smaller communities, significant pockets of density are now popping up across the 905, particularly in places where improved GO RER service will provide greater connectivity to Downtown Toronto.

Aerial view of the site, image via Google Maps

Throughout Burlington, a number of developments are clustered around GO's Lakeshore West line. In anticipation of the enhanced all-day service, the Appleby, Burlington, and Aldershot GO stations have become minor development hubs, with a variety of mid-rises, townhomes, and towers, now adding residential density. Just south of the Aldershot station, the Adi Development Group's Stationwest community is set to transform a 13-acre site (seen above) with townhouses and mid-rise development.

The Stationwest community, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

Featuring a 160-unit townhouse development and a pair of six-storey buildings, the new community will also introduce green space and new landscaping—appointed by Adesso Design Inc.—to what is currently a vacant site. Designed by ICON Architects, the recently launched project caters to commuters, with more information gradually becoming available about the two condominium buildings now marketed as 'The West.'

The West, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

Last month, we got our first look at the project's amenities, which include a gym, party room, and rooftop terrace. Now, new renderings offer a preview of the one- and two-bedroom suites, which range in size from 338 ft² to 874 ft². The two buildings will feature 86 and 82 units, along with a total of 190 parking spots.

The entry, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

Featuring interiors by U31, the suites offer sizeable outdoor spaces, with private balconies or terraces throughout. Seen below, a generously proportioned outdoor space—accented by green plantings provides room for grilling and al fresco dining.

Terrace and living room, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

Moving inside, an open-concept kitchen and living space reveals a colour palette of natural tones. Kitchens will feature stainless steel appliances, including 24" dishwashers, with quartz countertops—which are also used in the bathrooms—gloss tile backsplashes, single basin sinks, and polished chrome faucets.

Kitchen and living space, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

Suites on the ground floor and upper level will feature 9' ceilings, while units on the second to fifth floors will have 8' clearances. Wide plank laminate flooring is planned throughout suite entries, kitchens, and living areas, with large format porcelain used in the bathrooms.

Living room, image courtesy of Adi Development Group

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available, and the project continues to move forward. in the meantime, you can learn more by checking out our dataBase file, linked below.