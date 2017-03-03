| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a unique view of the Toronto skyline, submitted to our Flickr Pool by Kevin Cabral. Captured from a south-facing window on an upper level of the 1914-built Casa Loma, this view juxtaposes the modern city skyline against the historical landmark's old-fashioned windows.

Toronto skyline viewed from a window at Casa Loma, image by Kevin Cabral via Flickr

